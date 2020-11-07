Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris scripts history as the first woman US Vice President of colour|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Kamala Harris scripts history as the first woman US Vice President of colour|Oneindia News

Kamala Harris scripts history as the first woman US Vice President of colour|Oneindia News

First time Senator Kamala Devi Harris has scripted history by becoming first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United States.

Addressing for the first time after her victory, Kamala said that While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.

The 56-year-old California Senator is one of only three Asian Americans in the Senate and she's the first Indian-American ever to serve in the chamber.

#KamalaHarris #FirstWomanVPOfUS #KamalaDeviHarris


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris makes history as first woman elected vice president

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comVoxMid-Daycbs4.comNews24UpworthyDenver PostNYTimes.comNew Zealand HeraldNewsy


Kamala Harris' Canadian roots: Montreal classmates reflect on historic win

Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman elected as vice-president of the United...
CTV News - Published

Nicola Sturgeon congratulates Joe Biden 'from Scotland' after he defeats Trump

Nicola Sturgeon congratulates Joe Biden 'from Scotland' after he defeats Trump The First Minister also congratulated Vice President elect Kamala Harris who has become the first...
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Davis Eagle Scout Inspired To Reacher Higher Following Harris' Election As Vice President [Video]

Davis Eagle Scout Inspired To Reacher Higher Following Harris' Election As Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, is now rising higher in U.S. leadership than any other woman before her. It has sparked a new era, inspiring women of all ages and..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:51Published
'Next four years will be good,' says Kamala Harris' Uncle [Video]

'Next four years will be good,' says Kamala Harris' Uncle

Uncle of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed happiness over victory in the US presidential election. "It is great. The next four years will be good. Of course, there will be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Newsom Congratulates Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris [Video]

Newsom Congratulates Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

Gov. Gavin Newsom was one of the first to congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after she and President-elect Joe Biden were projected as the winners of the 2020 election on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:18Published