Kamala Harris scripts history as the first woman US Vice President of colour|Oneindia News

First time Senator Kamala Devi Harris has scripted history by becoming first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United States.

Addressing for the first time after her victory, Kamala said that While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.

The 56-year-old California Senator is one of only three Asian Americans in the Senate and she's the first Indian-American ever to serve in the chamber.

#KamalaHarris #FirstWomanVPOfUS #KamalaDeviHarris