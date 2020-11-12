Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff.

Global  
 

On Wednesday, Joe Biden named longtime aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff.

In a statement, Biden said Klain was “precisely” the type of person he needed for the job.

His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff .., Joe Biden, via Politico.

Klain also released a statement, saying he is looking forward to working with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

I’m honored by the President-elect’s confidence and will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris [White House], Ron Klain, via AP News.

Klain is the first White House official to be announced by Biden since he won last week’s election.

The pair have a long history, as Klain first worked for the president-elect in the late 1980s when Biden was a senator for Delaware.

Klain later served as chief of staff for Biden when he was vice president under Barack Obama.

In August 2019, Klain took leave from his political consulting firm to become an unpaid senior advisor for Biden’s campaign


