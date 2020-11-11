Midmorning With Aundrea - November 11, 2020 (Part 1) Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago Midmorning With Aundrea - November 11, 2020 (Part 1) (Part 1 of 4) Even though millions of cars have been recalled due to defective airbags, most people are still driving with them today. And after eight months since the pandemic lockdown began, many Americans are looking for a vacation, but how do you choose the safest venues? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend >> that does it there's a new airbag recall after one driver died. The latest announcement follows years of recalls involving tens of millions of vehicles. At least 17 people in the us have been killed by defective airbags. But chris martinez reports there are still millions of them in vehicles today. Volvo says airbags inside some of their older cars are potentially dangerous. The government released the recall after one driver was killed when parts of the airbag inflator exploded and flew out. The recall covers 54-thousand s60 and s80 models from 2001 to 2003.. Sold or registered in 12 states, mostly in the south. The inflators were made by the company z-f /t-r-w and are different than those from takata which caused the largest series of auto recalls in u-s history, affecting almost every automaker. At least 63 million takata airbags were recalled but government regulators say around 11 million have not been fixed and could still be on the road. Police say this summer a woman in mesa, arizona died when shrapnel from the airbag in her recalled honda hit her in the neck. "take it seriously recalls are only about safety issues, it's about something that is dangerous." Jason levine with the center for auto safety says many owners don't realize their vehicles have a problem. 06:25 it's unfortunately not uncommon for a recall notices to not reach the current owner of a vehicle, um if you are the second, you are the third owner of a vehicle, the manufacturer may not have your information easily accessible." That's why experts say it's important to visit safer car dot gov. Anyone can enter their vehicle's vin number to see if it's under a recall. Chris martinez, cbs news, new york. All repairs made under a recall are free. Experts say you should also check the vin number when buying a used car. Currently there is no federal law against selling a used car with an open recall. The pandemic lockdowns began about eight months ago and if you haven't taken a getaway, you may be eager at this point. But how do you make sure you choose a safe place to stay? Wendy gillette shows us some coronavirus precautions hotels and airbnb are taking. Track 1: from check-in to check out & nats: track 2: nothing about a hotel stay is quite the same during a pandemic. Dr. stacey rizza says that's the way it should be. She's an infectious disease doctor at the mayo clinic, which advised hilton on its coronavirus cleaning and disinfection protocols. Sot: "personal safet is essential as we're reopening our society and reopening our businesses and industry." Wendy: "when i' walking into a hotel room, what do i need to do to keep myself safe?" Stacey: "well whe i'm walking into a hotel facility, or into the room, i want to see that in the lobby and in the public areas everybody is masked, particularly the employees, there's appropriate social distancing in the congregant communal areas, and appropriate cleaning of each of the rooms." Track 3: hilton's cleanstay program includes marking clean rooms with a sticker. Nats marriott track 4: marriott is disinfecting rooms nationwide using electrostatic foggers. Dr. rizza says you should check a hotel's website to make sure its cleaning procedures are clearly spelled out. Sot: "wendy: " there anything i need to bring with me into a hotel room these days?" Stacey: "well if hotel is doing all the appropriate measures and doing the disinfecting and the cleaning, your room should be clean for you when you come in. Some people feel more comfortable bringing cleaning products with them." Track 5: the mark was the first luxury hotel to reopen to guests in new york city this summer. Standup: "the hotel give guests a safety kit at check-in. It includes a face mask, hand sanitizer and gloves and wipes." Track 6: in the lobby, arriving guests get their temperatures checked, and high touch areas like elevator buttons& nats elevator track 7: &are disinfected at least once per hour. If you're staying at an airbnb, the company has also reworked its cleaning protocols for hosts with the help of a former surgeon general. It's a five step plan: prepare, clean, sanitize, check, reset. Nats: "there's difference between cleaning and hygiene." Track 8: senior vice president chris lehane. Sot: "people hav always been concerned about having a healthy and clean place to travel to but now more so than ever. 3 in 4 of our guests say that health and safety is really driving the decisions that they are making when they are looking to travel." Track 9: airbnb says more than 60 percent of americans are interested in booking stays within driving distance of where they live. Wendy gillette, cbs news, new york. Airbnb predicts domestic locations - including stays in national parks, ski and beach towns - will continue to be popular next year. If you are planning to stay home and away from large family gatherings this year for thanksgiving, you are not alone. But some families are feeling the strain of providing daily meals. So thanksgiving may be a little tight. Here's why. Many people may find themselves in a financial bind this thanksgiving because of the rise in prices of groceries during covid-19. According the united state department of agriculture, in 2020 food at home prices have increased 3.4 percent despite the changes people still plan to celebrate thanksgiving as they usually would. "honestly i thin the sales for thanksgiving has been better than it has in the past just for the fact that a lot of people may be staying at home... so i think they're going to do a lot more family- oriented meals" manager of harps food store in jackson, kevin groves says they anticipate the shelves to be stocked as normal but customers may see a change in price. "prices have wen up on stuff... the main thing is we're able to get a lot of the items back in that we haven't been able to get for a while" "yes. It's going t be a typical traditional thanksgiving, with a traditional meal" "we're a lot mor picky about the brands. Now you actually look at the brands and see which one is cheaper." Groves recommends that shopping for your thanksgiving groceries earlier in case there is a run on certain items. live. Local. Now in cape girardeau. Noelle williams. heartland news one mother's words for her children ring true for





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Midmorning With Aundrea - November 10, 2020 (Part 4) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]



(Part 4 of 4) The Salvation Army will be serving its traditional Thanksgiving meal a little differently this year. And we take a look at the new Chuck Lorre sitcom on CBS, "B Positive" Credit: WCBI Published 1 day ago Midmorning With Aundrea - November 10, 2020 (Part 1) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]



(Part 1 of 4) Cyberbullying is still happening and it isn't just with teenagers. Credit: WCBI Published 1 day ago Midmorning With Aundrea - November 10, 2020 (Part 2) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]



(Part 2 of 4) Scientists are unlocking the mysteries of the hibernation periods of Grizzly Bears. Credit: WCBI Published 1 day ago

