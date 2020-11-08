Ballot count continues, update expected Sunday morning
Clark County election officials say despite the presidential race being called nationally, work to count the remaining ballots continues.
On Saturday, Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, revealed approximately 39,000 mail-in ballots are left to process and an additional 60,407 provisional ballots were left to cross check with state authorities for any redundancies.