NEWS OF THE WEEK: Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.


Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery [Video]

Harrison Ford has paid a touching tribute to his on-screen father Sean Connery, after the 90-year-old Hollywood icon died on Saturday.

Sean Connery: Harrison Ford pays tribute to 'dear friend'

 The actor, who starred with Sir Sean in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, says: "God we had fun".
'James Bond' actress Lashana Lynch talks backlash over 'revolutionary' 007 casting

 When rumors began circulating that Lashana Lynch would play a female 007 counterpart to Daniel Craig's James Bond, reactions weren't all positive.
Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery as Hollywood mourns ‘true great’

Pierce Brosnan has joined the flood of tributes to “one of the true greats of cinema”, Sir Sean...
Daniel Craig Honors Iconic Bond Actor Sean Connery After His Death

Daniel Craig, the current actor playing James Bond, is paying tribute to the late actor Sean Connery,...
RIP Sir Sean Connery: 'James Bond' actor Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig pay tribute to first '007' agent

Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig remembered Sir Sean Connery with beautiful words.
The Friday morning announcement that longtime NBC weatherman Al Roker has prostate cancer is shining a light on the disease.

Sir Sean Connery fans want to see Edinburgh Airport renamed in the late actor’s honour, after he passed away over the weekend at the age of 90.

'No Time To Die' actor Daniel Craig has praised his James Bond co-star Rami Malik for understanding "the weight" of playing a 007 baddie.

