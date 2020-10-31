Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery

Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery

Daniel Craig has praised Sir Sean Connery as “one of the true greats of cinema” following his passing over the weekend at the age of 90.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sir Sean Connery hailed as ‘true great of cinema’ following death aged 90

Daniel Craig has hailed fellow James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery as “one of the true greats of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Daniel Craig Honors Iconic Bond Actor Sean Connery After His Death

Daniel Craig, the current actor playing James Bond, is paying tribute to the late actor Sean Connery,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery: 'One of the true greats of cinema' - Daniel Craig has praised Sir… https://t.co/AZHvmH89wP 11 hours ago

MSNNZ

MSN NZ Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery: 'One of the true greats of cinema' https://t.co/P59BuJg22b 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

First James Bond Sean Connery Dies [Video]

First James Bond Sean Connery Dies

The actor was best known for the James Bond movies, but also won an Oscar for "The Untouchables," Stephanie Elam reports (3:20). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 31, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:21Published
Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90 [Video]

Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Sean Connery Dies At 90 [Video]

Sean Connery Dies At 90

The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published