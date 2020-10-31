|
|
|
Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery
Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery
Daniel Craig has praised Sir Sean Connery as “one of the true greats of cinema” following his passing over the weekend at the age of 90.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|