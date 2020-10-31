Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Connery Sean Connery Scottish actor and producer

Trending: Daniel Craig pays tribute to Sean Connery, Ashlee Simpson welcomes baby boy, and Lori Loughlin begins two-month prison [Video]

Trending: Daniel Craig pays tribute to Sean Connery, Ashlee Simpson welcomes baby boy, and Lori Loughlin begins two-month prison

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Sean Connery dead at 90 [Video]

Sean Connery dead at 90

According to his son, the James Bond actor died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Daniel Craig Daniel Craig English actor

'Sean Connery WAS James Bond': Daniel Craig, George Takei, more stars mourn 007

 Celebrities, fans and friends flocked to Twitter Saturday to pay their respects to Sean Connery, actor known for defining James Bond for a generation.
USATODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan Pierce Brosnan Irish actor, film producer, and environmental activist

Related news from verified sources

Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery as Hollywood mourns ‘true great’

Pierce Brosnan has joined the flood of tributes to “one of the true greats of cinema”, Sir Sean...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Daniel Craig Honors Iconic Bond Actor Sean Connery After His Death

Daniel Craig, the current actor playing James Bond, is paying tribute to the late actor Sean Connery,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


RIP Sir Sean Connery: 'James Bond' actor Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig pay tribute to first '007' agent

Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig remembered Sir Sean Connery with beautiful words.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Sean Connery’s widow reveals he died peacefully in his sleep [Video]

Sir Sean Connery’s widow reveals he died peacefully in his sleep

Sir Sean Connery died peacefully in his sleep as he wished, his widow Micheline has revealed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:21Published
Kevin Smith says Sir Sean Connery's death is like losing his dad again [Video]

Kevin Smith says Sir Sean Connery's death is like losing his dad again

Kevin Smith says the death of Sir Sean Connery is like “losing [his] dad again”, because the actor's father used to love watching Sean's movies.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published
Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90 [Video]

Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90

'Proud Scot' immortalised 007 in films including Dr No and Goldfinger.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published