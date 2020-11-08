Watch: Puri sand artist wishes US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

After becoming the first woman elected vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris says she won't be the last because "every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."
After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.
The Israeli prime minister paid tribute to Trump's recognition of settlements, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and for the so-called 'Abraham Accords' designed to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. View on euronews
CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..