Palm Beach County superintendent says schools will be closed Monday
Dr. Donald Fennoy says all public schools in Palm Beach County will be closed Monday because of Tropical Storm Eta.
Report: Coronavirus cases in schools reflect surges in communitiesCoronavirus cases are about to hit the 400 mark in the School District of Palm Beach County. In just two days, reported COVID-19 cases within district schools increased by 62.
More Palm Beach County students return to in-person learningStudents in Palm Beach County who locked in their choice to go back to in-person learning had their first day back on Wednesday.
More Palm Beach County students head back to classroomsThe students will remain in their selected mode of learning until the semester ends on January 29.