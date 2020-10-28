Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada COVID-19 update for Nov. 8

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Nevada COVID-19 update for Nov. 8
Nevada COVID-19 update for Nov. 8 as the state nears a 13% test positivity rate.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Polis, state epidemiologist warn that ICU bed capacity could be breached if Coloradans don't act [Video]

Gov. Polis, state epidemiologist warn that ICU bed capacity could be breached if Coloradans don't act

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the state epidemiologist warned Thursday that Colorado could reach its ICU bed capacity by late December if residents do not start to gather less and do a better job at..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 39:23Published
Gov. Sisiolak gives Nevada COVID-19 update [Video]

Gov. Sisiolak gives Nevada COVID-19 update

Gov. Sisiolak gives Nevada COVID-19 update, saying we are not rounding the corner and cases are on the rise.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 38:41Published
Governor Sisolak to give COVID-19 update at 3 [Video]

Governor Sisolak to give COVID-19 update at 3

This afternoon, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will give an update on the state's current COVID-19 situation. He is set to speak at three.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:11Published