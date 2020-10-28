Nevada COVID-19 update for Nov. 8



Related videos from verified sources Gov. Polis, state epidemiologist warn that ICU bed capacity could be breached if Coloradans don't act



Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the state epidemiologist warned Thursday that Colorado could reach its ICU bed capacity by late December if residents do not start to gather less and do a better job at.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 39:23 Published 3 days ago Gov. Sisiolak gives Nevada COVID-19 update



Gov. Sisiolak gives Nevada COVID-19 update, saying we are not rounding the corner and cases are on the rise. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 38:41 Published 2 weeks ago Governor Sisolak to give COVID-19 update at 3



This afternoon, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will give an update on the state's current COVID-19 situation. He is set to speak at three. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:11 Published 2 weeks ago