Biden supporters run through fountain in Washington Square Park during celebrations

New Yorkers gather in Washington Square Park to celebrate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win.


Supporters Of Former Vice President Joe Biden Throw Party In Washington Square Park

Most people said they were feeling "cautiously optimistic" about the election results.
Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory [Video]

Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory

Celebrations by supporters of Democrat Joe Biden continued into the evening in New York and Washington on Saturday after he won the U.S. presidential election.

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency [Video]

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were..

Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square Park [Video]

Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square Park

Crowds clapped and cheered in Washington Square Park on Friday night, having a party for Joe Biden.

