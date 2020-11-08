Jared Kushner Urges Trump: Let It Go, It's Over

The family of President Donald Trump appears to be split on whether he should publicly concede the presidential election to named winner Joe Biden.

CNN reports Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is urging concession, as is First Lady Melania Trump.

However, Trump's two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr. are loudly exhorting allies to continue pressing on.

Moments after CNN and other networks projected Biden's win, Trump tweeted Biden was 'rushing to falsely pose as the winner' and that the race is 'far from over.'

A Biden-Harris campaign staffer says there has been no communication between Biden and Trump, or between the campaigns, since the race was called.