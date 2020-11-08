Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play.

However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his closest allies, have produced a shred of evidence to support such allegations.

Even the steadfastly loyal Fox News network called the election for Biden on Saturday.

In an attempt to substantiate Trump's claims of election rigging, the Trump campaign set up an election fraud hotline.

According to Business Insider, staffers are fielding hundreds of calls a day.

But the majority of callers are pranksters, who jeer and mock Trump over his election defeat before hanging up.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud [Video]

John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud

Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally [Video]

Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally

On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C. The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published