Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fordham University Hit Especially Hard By News Of Alex Trebek's Death

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Fordham University Hit Especially Hard By News Of Alex Trebek's Death

Fordham University Hit Especially Hard By News Of Alex Trebek's Death

The longtime Jeopardy!

Host was a parent, benefactor, and more at the Bronx school.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek [Video]

Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek

Many are mourning the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News [Video]

Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News

Alex Trebek, the host of 'Jeopardy!' who for more than three decades was the man with the answers — all in the form of a question, of course — has died. He was 80.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:43Published
Bobby Bell Reflects On Sid Hartman’s Impact [Video]

Bobby Bell Reflects On Sid Hartman’s Impact

A future hall of famer learned the hard way how to love Sid Hartman during his time at the U of M, reports Mike Max and Tom Ryther (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:56Published