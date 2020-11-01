Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 2:30am Update
CBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa provides the 2:30 a.m.
Update on Tropical Storm Eta as the storm brings heavy rain and flooding to South Florida
1:30am Tropical Storm Eta UpdateCBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer provides a Tropical Storm Eta update
Eta brings heavy rain, tropical storm force winds to South FloridaA Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of South Florida and the Treasure Coast as Tropical Storm Eta brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous storm surge to the area on Sunday night.
Huge waves seen off coast of South Florida as tropical Storm Eta rolls inA tropical storm warning was issued for Palm Beach County this weekend as Storm Eta swept its way from Central America to the Caribbean before reemerging in South Florida.