Not enemy of nation but BJP's: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president on Nov 09 said that he is not "enemy" of the nation but is of BJP.

Farooq Abdullah said, "We are not nation's enemies.

We are enemies of BJP.

They want to isolate Hindus, Muslim, Sikhs and Christians from each other.

We believe in India of Mahatma Gandhi - where everyone is equal.

I will shut them up after elections."


