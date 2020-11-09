Not enemy of nation but BJP's: Farooq Abdullah

GHMC poll result threw up a hung house after counting of votes on Friday. No political party reached absolute majority mark of 76 in 150-seat corporation. Telangana’s ruling party TRS emerged as single largest party winning 55 seats. TRS had previously won 99 seats in 2016 GHMC elections. BJP put up a tremendous show, emerged single largest party in GHMC. BJP won 48 seats this year as compared to 4 seats in 2016 GHMC. BJP president JP Nadda congratulated party workers and the people of Telangana. Watch the full video for more details.
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured in a clash with TMC workers. Bomb was hurled and shots were also fired during the clash. Clash took place during a door-to-door campaign organized by the BJP at Jamgram area.
BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq 's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."
In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital. Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable. National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region. The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover. Watch the full video for more.
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India. He further accused the alliance of speaking pro-Pakistan voice. Ramchander Rao said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time. Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that election will be on development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point of time. So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak pro-Pakistan voice."
The Indian National Congress is in talks with the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' to jointly contest upcoming local-level elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar grouping is led by Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), and consists of some other smaller parties. J&K will soon vote in District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat elections. Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that it was an opportunity for people to democratically express anger against those who forcefully levy laws on J&K. Meanwhile, Congress' partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena slammed the PDP chief. Commenting on Mufti's appeal to India and Pakistan to resume dialogue, Sanjay Raut said that her anti-national ideology should be stamped out. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. At the event, PM said, "Our Constitution has many features but a special feature is importance of duties. Gandhi was very keen on it. He saw close link b/w rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded."
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed party leadership (Gandhis) and said they can't do much due to prevailing COVID crisis. "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," said GN Azad.
Senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on December 04 said that Central Government should rethink if senior lawyers of the country are saying that farm laws are not in the interest of the farmers. "We are thankful to Dushyant Dave who has offered to help farmers legally. Govt should think if senior lawyers of the country are saying that these laws are not in the interest of the farmers, then Govt should think about it without making it an ego issue," said Phoolka.
During 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on 'Culture of Peace', India on December 03 exercised its "Right of Reply" and said that Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. "Pakistan has already violated the earlier resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year by this very assembly. Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body. If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond, till then we will only be mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing," said Sharma at 75th Session of UNGA.
BJP lashed out at the Congress over the Gupkar alliance in Kashmir. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the Congress party should clear its stand on the restoration of Article 370 in the..
