Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:39s - Published
RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1.

INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT


India captain Kohli to miss three Australia Tests

 India captain Virat Kohli will miss three of the four Tests on this winter's tour of Australia to be at the birth of his first child.
BBC News

Williamson & Holder keep their cool as Sunrisers edge Kohli's RCB in eliminator

 Sunrisers Hyderabad squeeze home in a tense run-chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League eliminator in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News
Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side [Video]

Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side

Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash. Photos and videos from Kohli's birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake with Anushka by his side. Pictures of Kohli with cake smeared on his face are also doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the cricketer's team, RCB, has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL. Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka announced their pregnancy on social media.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:38Published

