Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash. Photos and videos from Kohli's birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake with Anushka by his side. Pictures of Kohli with cake smeared on his face are also doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the cricketer's team, RCB, has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL. Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka announced their pregnancy on social media.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published
A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor allegedly died by suicide in Jalgaon over erratic disbursement of salary. The family claimed that he didn't get his salary properly and accused Thackery government for his death. Maharashtra Transport Minister, Anil Parab assured the employees of paying them one month's salary on November 09. Anil Parab said, "State Transport employees with pending salaries to be paid one month's salary today. Before Diwali, they will get two month's salary. They need not be disheartened and take extreme steps like suicide. Economic condition is bad now but we will find a way."
The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern for Arnab’s health and security. He also urged the minister to allow Arnab’s family members to meet and speak to him. Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the three accused. Arnab Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison. He was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody. A big political war has also erupted over Goswami’s arrest in the case with BJP leaders protesting in several places. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25Published
The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai on November 09. Previously the NCB had arrested Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. On November 07, the NCB conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's house and confirmed the recovery of drugs. Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed has been arrested.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before the agency on November 11 hours after conducting raids at his premises in Mumbai. Rampal’s house was searched a day after NCB raided film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house. In the raid at his house, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. NCB arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in connection with a drug case. Four others were arrested who are accused of being drug peddlers. Earlier today Shabana was taken for a medical examination. Firoz Nadiawala was also summoned by the agency. Firoz has produced several films including Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri and more. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11Published
Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife and four drug peddlers were taken for medical examination in Mumbai on November 09. They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case yesterday. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also summoned Firoz Nadiadwala.