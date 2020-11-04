Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates



The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern for Arnab’s health and security. He also urged the minister to allow Arnab’s family members to meet and speak to him. Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the three accused. Arnab Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison. He was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody. A big political war has also erupted over Goswami’s arrest in the case with BJP leaders protesting in several places. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26