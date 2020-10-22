Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU

Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU

Rishi Sunak says that it is the 'start of a new chapter for financialservices' after of leaving the European Union.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Sunak: It would be odd to not make changes to economic plan [Video]

Sunak: It would be odd to not make changes to economic plan

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would be “odd” to not change the economic plan to reflect the current restrictions. His comments come as the government announced the furlough scheme would be extended to March 2021. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support [Video]

Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can’t."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021 [Video]

Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021 [Video]

Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:00Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal' [Video]

Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal'

Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal. In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says [Video]

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says

In a video statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US and EU were "friends and allies" and said the election was a "moment of significance".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:41Published

Brexit: EU and UK negotiators resume trade talks in London

 Negotiators are to meet again after Boris Johnson insists a post-Brexit deal is "there to be done".
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Rishi Sunak Extends Furlough Scheme Until March In Latest U-Turn [Video]

Rishi Sunak Extends Furlough Scheme Until March In Latest U-Turn

Rishi Sunak Extends Furlough Scheme Until March In Latest U-Turn

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Keir Starmer Blames Rishi Sunak For Decision To Reject Two-Week Lockdown [Video]

Keir Starmer Blames Rishi Sunak For Decision To Reject Two-Week Lockdown

Keir Starmer has pinned the blame on Rishi Sunak for blocking a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown in England – a decision one scientist who advises the government said cost “thousands of lives”.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published