Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU

Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal'



Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal. In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic".

