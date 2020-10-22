Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would be “odd” to not change the economic plan to reflect the current restrictions. His comments come as the government announced the furlough scheme would be extended to March 2021. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is "always a stepbehind", despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor's fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can't."
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.
The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU.
Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal. In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic".