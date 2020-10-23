COVID testing centre opens at Liverpool's Anfield stadium

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool



Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to find those who have the virus but might be asymptomatic. Liverpool had been in Tier-3 restrictions before England went into a national lockdown on Thursday. The city hopes that success with this pilot scheme will reduce transmission and allow them to come out of Tier-3 in December when the nationwide lockdown ends. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:05 Published on January 1, 1970