COVID testing centre opens at Liverpool's Anfield stadium

The Government said a further 194 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday. This brings the UK total to 49,063. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 20,572lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,192,013.
Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to find those who have the virus but might be asymptomatic. Liverpool had been in Tier-3 restrictions before England went into a national lockdown on Thursday. The city hopes that success with this pilot scheme will reduce transmission and allow them to come out of Tier-3 in December when the nationwide lockdown ends. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last season’s title success,proved crucial as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at Anfield. Summersigning Jota scored for a third consecutive game as he came off the bench tonet an 85th-minute winner moments after having another strike ruled outfollowing VAR review.
