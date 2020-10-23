Global  
 

COVID testing centre opens at Liverpool's Anfield stadium

COVID testing centre opens at Liverpool's Anfield stadium
Liverpool's Anfield Stadium houses a COVID-19 testing centre

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 49,063

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 49,063

The Government said a further 194 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday. This brings the UK total to 49,063. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 20,572lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,192,013.

Celebrations, protests worry health officials amid COVID spike

 Tens of thousands of people celebrated and some protested after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election.
Coronavirus Covid 19: Pfizer says vaccine is looking 90 per cent effective

 Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19.
Staffordshire hospital turned away nurse's daughter over Covid fears

 Bradwell Hospital turned away nurse Tracy Shenton and her daughter as she treats Covid patients.
UK COVID-19 pilot testing programme begins in Liverpool

UK COVID-19 pilot testing programme begins in Liverpool

Could this be the blueprint for an exit strategy from COVID-19?

Covid: Liverpool testing trial sites doubled after queues on first day

 Up to 12,000 people got tested on day one of a city-wide trial, Liverpool's public health boss says.
Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool

Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of 'Operation Moonshot' is to find those who have the virus but might be asymptomatic. Liverpool had been in Tier-3 restrictions before England went into a national lockdown on Thursday. The city hopes that success with this pilot scheme will reduce transmission and allow them to come out of Tier-3 in December when the nationwide lockdown ends.

Pilot testing scheme starts in Liverpool

Pilot testing scheme starts in Liverpool

A pilot testing scheme for Covid-19 has begun in Liverpool, allowing anyone living or working in the city to be repeatedly tested for coronavirus regardless of whether they have symptoms. Test results are available within the hour at six new testing facilities, staffed by 2,000 military personnel. The government hopes the scheme will find asymptomatic cases which could help prevent and reduce transmission in the community.

Mass coronavirus testing scheme gets under way in Liverpool

Mass coronavirus testing scheme gets under way in Liverpool

A pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool has got under way.Residents began to arrive at Liverpool Tennis Centre, one of six new testingfacilities opening in the city, about 45 minutes..

Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing

Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down. From Friday, people in Liverpool..

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director

Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day. The pilot is being trialled in..

