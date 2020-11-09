Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases

US president-elect Joe Biden has implored Americans to “wear a mask” to helpfight the spread of coronavirus as the country passed 10 million confirmedcases.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Biden to Americans: It's not political, wear a mask

 President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to "wear a mask" to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, "no matter who you voted for." Biden spoke as..
USATODAY.com

Rep. Karen Bass Thanks Stacey Abrams, Focused on Crucial GA Senate Races

 Stacey Abrams is getting a round of applause from Rep. Karen Bass, who says Georgia wouldn't have gone blue for Biden without Stacey, and now she could help the..
TMZ.com
Biden win strengthens EU's hand in post-Brexit trade deal talks, says German MEP Manfred Weber [Video]

Biden win strengthens EU's hand in post-Brexit trade deal talks, says German MEP Manfred Weber

The UK has been weakened in trade deal talks with the EU after the election of Joe Biden, says MEP Manfred Weber. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:51Published

Four Seasons Total Landscaping becomes a VRChat hangout for furries

 Image: CooperTom

Post-election celebrations took many forms this past weekend after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to be the 46th president..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Biden to Americans: It's not political, wear a mask

President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to "wear a mask" to help fight the spread of the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Related videos from verified sources

Biden: ‘A Mask Is Not A Political Statement’ [Video]

Biden: ‘A Mask Is Not A Political Statement’

President-elect Joe Biden implores Americans of both political parties to wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04Published
President-Elect Biden’s Coronavirus Task Force Has Several Boston Ties [Video]

President-Elect Biden’s Coronavirus Task Force Has Several Boston Ties

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:12Published
Vermont Urges Residents to Stay Home for the Holidays As U.S. Sees Record Uptick in COVID- [Video]

Vermont Urges Residents to Stay Home for the Holidays As U.S. Sees Record Uptick in COVID-

“I know this is difficult news, especially around the holidays," the governor said.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:58Published