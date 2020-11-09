Global  
 

Fayette Santa
Dare to care food bank.

Not even the coronavirus can stop jolly ole saint nick fs img txt bullets:no santa coming to fayette mall source: fayette mall fayette mall.jpg - black friday ... santa is set to arrive at the fayette mall on black friday this year..

Starting november 27-th through christmas eve, you'll find santa and his team of elves in the dillard's court.

Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

You must make a reservation online... and wear a mask -- before, during and after photo's... you can find the full




