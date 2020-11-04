Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Global  
 

Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

He is rejecting the results, litigating in court, and is claiming there was massive voter fraud.

Even so, Fox News cut off Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany in a press conference on Monday, as she pushed Trump's entirely unsubstantiated claims. I can't in good countenance continue to show you this.

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto According to Business Insider, Trump has also refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power prior to Election Day.


