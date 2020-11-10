Ocean Springs ‘Discover Christmas Parade’ set for December 6th
The annual ‘Discover Christmas Parade’ is set for December 6th in Ocean Springs.
- the annual "discover christmas parade' is set for- december 6th in ocean springs.- the parade also serves as a toy- drive.- instead of paying an entrance - fee, every float, - vehicle, or other unit should - bring an unwrapped toy.
- organizers are also encouraging- the crowd to bring- toys too, that way they will- collect toys while they are - parading.
- the parade starts at front beac- and rolls to ocean springs- lumber & supply.- after the parade, the toys are- given to local- organizations that will - distribute them to families in- need.
- - "we know that its kinda a different year- and it might be vene smaller- than it has normally been but - the really important thing- is giving the 'magic of - christmas' is giving.
Giving to- those family that couldn't- afford it - otherwise.
Soi its a really coo- event" - - - the deadline to register to - participate is december 1st.- if you're interested in - participating, check out the- discover christmas parade's - facebook page -