Covid Vaccine and stock market

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
News of a potential Covid-19 vaccine has cause a big jump on the stock market.

A potential covid- 19 vaccine comes out, wall street rallies.

News 12's brian armstrong finds out how the potential vaccine will impact your retirement.

It helps you avoid the short term swings the roller coaster ride and it produces superior long-term returns and as for 90 years.

There's news of a potential covid 19 vaccine from fizer.

Reports say it could be up to 90 percent effective.

If that's true that's as affective as the chickenpox vaccine i mean that's astounding we were thinking maybe 60% it was surprisingly good news.

So that obviously was a very positive stimulus for the stock market to open bag this morning and we are were up quite a lot this morning.

With the news ... wall skyrocketed as the s and p and dow jones both hit record highs today.

Instead of the state stocks it's the place dogs that are doing well cruise lines are up 30% this morning.

We're seeing indications of optimism that the economy is going to begin to recover and regain salad for him going forward.

Hopkins explains this markets jump is only partially justified.

Not in the short term no.

You always have to be cautious and if you're a long-term investor you don't make any decisions based on the short term move i think the optimism is justified the magnitude of the job not so much because let's face it we're in the middle of a record ramp up in cases right now.

He wants to remind investors the market will continue to go up and down but will go up over the longer term.

Constant process of reminding investors that you have to have a plan inplace over a long period of time.

So it helps you ignore theses short term shifts up or down.

So its important to have that in place thinking 5 years down the road not 5 days.

Brian armstrong news




