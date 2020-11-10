OSHA release new ruling for worker safety

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 weeks ago

Lets do it oregon" oregon's occupational safety and health administration has outlined new rules for businesses to help*stop the spread of coronavirus.

Starting monday -- employers have to notify employees if there's been a workplace exposure, within 24 hours.

Starting december 7th, employers have to get input from employees on what they think their hazards are in the workplace... and then come up with a plan to cut down on hazards.

Two weeks later, employers have to train employees on how to limit exposure... to reduce their risk.

Hospitals and other places that are high risk need to meet air ventilation standards by january 6th.

The temporary rules will be in effect until may.

Those*over and*within labor unions are speaking out with their thoughts about working conditions right now*and what the new ruling could mean moving forward.

Chynna, since the*start of the pandemic back in march, working oregonians have been faced with some tough decisions: to work*remotely or to work*outside of the home.

But not everyone had a choice.

Across oregon, over eighty six hundred caseswere reported this week-- that came from workplace outbreaks.

And the new ruling from oregon osha demands that*more action is taken to slow the spread of covid-19.

I spoke to graham trainor who is the president of a federation over labor unions*across oregon.

He says workers have been calling for this since day 1 of the pandemic, as they have risked their lives to pay the bills.

He shared what should be made a*priority, when it comes to providing a*safe space for everyone.

"what do we need to do to protect working oregonians, and we're really proud that we've been able to get some traction in this one critical component to doing just that protecting essential workers."

He says that*workplace outbreaks make up nineteen percent of all covid-19 infections.

Here in lane county, public health officials told me there's been a total of 173 outbreaks, and they're actively watching 75 of those.

Trainor hopes that more permanent rulings are created soon.

