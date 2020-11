Financial Focus for November 9 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:01s - Published 54 seconds ago Financial Focus for November 9 Financial Focus for November 9. Shares of AMC stock soared this morning after hopes of a covid-19 vaccine emerged. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASDAQ DOWN 181 POINTS.SP500 UP 41 POINTS.AND GAMING...BOYD UP 86 CENTS.CAESARS UP 6 DOLLARS.MGM UP 3 DOLLARS.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP NEARLY 5DOLLARS.WYNN UP 22 DOLLARS.RED ROCK RESORTS UP 69 CENTS.IN TONIGHT'S.....FINANCIAL FOCUS...SHARES FOR A-M-C AND CINEMARKTHEATRES SURGED.....THIS MORNING.A-M-C'S STOCK SPIKED......A WHOPPING....-80- PERCENT IN PRE- MARKETTRADING.CINEMARK'S STOCK ROSE MORETHAN....- 40- PERCENT....BEFORE THE OPENING BELL.THIS....AFTER PFIZER REVEALED EARLYDATA......THAT ITS CORONAVIRUSVACCINE.....IS MORE THAN...-90- PERCENT EFFECTIVE...WHICH IS FAR BETTER THANEXPECTED.THE VACCINE NEWS OFFEREDHOPE.....FOR THE THEATER INDUSTRY.SINCE SHUTTING THEIR DOORS INMARCH....CHAINS LIKE.... A-M-C ANDCINEMARK HAVE STRUGGLED.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON....







