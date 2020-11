Related videos from verified sources NYC's Average COVID Positivity Rate Still Low Enough To Keep Schools Open



While coronavirus cases are rising in the Tri-State Area, there may be some good news when it comes to New York City public schools. The seven-day positive test average in the city is still below 3%,.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:36 Published 1 day ago Deadline For NYC Public School Students To Switch To Blended Learning Is Sunday



An important deadline is fast approaching for some New York City public school students. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 2 days ago Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova Accepts Job In Dallas



Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova announced Friday that she is leaving Denver and has accepted a position with the Dallas Independent School District as the Deputy Superintendent of.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago