Leach comments on MSU's postponed matchup with Auburn

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

The SEC announced that Mississippi State's matchup with Auburn, originally scheduled for November 14th, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The sec announced that mississippi state's matchup with number 20 auburn originally scheduled for nov.

14 is postponed due to positive covid-19 tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the msu fb program.

This result doesn't come as much of a shock to the bulldgos program... head coach mike leach said they were one positive test away from having to reschedule last week's matchup with vanderbilt..

And recently went over the threshold for positive tests... leach shared his thoughts... the contact tracers are adding up too and that's one of the biggest hits.

We've got several guiys who aren't even positive who are playing video games because they were next to somebody and in a lot of cases they never get it.

That's what we are operating under.

Our country is becoming less free tyhan it used to be and im not going to share my thoughts on that but i definitely have some thoughts and a lot of people have the same thoughts