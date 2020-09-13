Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day

Delhi-NCR woke up to a grey morning as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth consecutive day.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487.

The smog reduced the visibility to merely 300 meters in the morning affecting traffic.

IMD said improvement in air quality was highly unlikely in the coming days.

A combination of an extremely high number of stubble fires in Punjab, low to calm winds in the region and subsidence of air has led to Delhi recording ‘severe’ air quality since November 5.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as well as much of north India till December 1.

