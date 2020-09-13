Global  
 

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day

Delhi-NCR woke up to a grey morning as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth consecutive day.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487.

The smog reduced the visibility to merely 300 meters in the morning affecting traffic.

IMD said improvement in air quality was highly unlikely in the coming days.

A combination of an extremely high number of stubble fires in Punjab, low to calm winds in the region and subsidence of air has led to Delhi recording ‘severe’ air quality since November 5.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as well as much of north India till December 1.

Watch the full video for more details.


NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details [Video]

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day. The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category. The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’. The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Delhi gasps for clean air as air quality remains 'severe' for fifth consecutive day

 At Delhi's IIT, the AQI was recorded at 476, 433 in Ayanagar and 489 at Mathura Road. NCR areas also recorded severe AQI with 527 in Noida and 439 in Gurugram.
Dense layer of haze lingers over Delhi leading to 'zero visibility' [Video]

Dense layer of haze lingers over Delhi leading to 'zero visibility'

Thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital leading to reduced visibility in various areas. Air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality index is under the 'severe' category. Dense smog led to extremely low visibility at the Signature Bridge. The visibility has reduced during morning hours due to fog along with smoke and pollutants. The India Meteorological Department had predicted that air quality is likely to improve on November 12-13 due to easterly winds. In order to put some control on the increasing pollution, state government had banned fire crackers ahead of Diwali.

India's anti-satellite missile system statue unveiled by Rajnath Singh [Video]

India's anti-satellite missile system statue unveiled by Rajnath Singh

A statue of India's anti-satellite missile system was unveiled in Delhi at the DRDO headquarters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue at a ceremony. PM Modi had announced successful testing of the missile on mar 27, 2019. A low earth orbit satellite was destroyed as part of mission Shakti. PM Modi said India became a 'space power' after the test's success. Singh & his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari also saw DRDO's new work. DRDO demonstrated a new fire detection and suppression system. The fire suppression system is meant for passenger buses. Watch the full video for more.

'Our children also breathing this air': Farmers in Amritsar 'helpless' over stubble burning [Video]

'Our children also breathing this air': Farmers in Amritsar 'helpless' over stubble burning

Government is cheating farmers and playing politics over stubble, said a farmer after burning crop residue that includes stubble. The practice deteriorates air quality, every year and Punjab is once again at the epicenter of it. "Farmers are burning crop residue under compulsion. Our children are also breathing this air. If government gives us subsidy as per NGT (National Green Tribunal) provisions, then no farmer will burn stubble," a farmer in Amritsar added.Over the last few years, the national capital has been battling severe air pollution due to stubble burning incidents.

Ludhiana IRS officer, a nature lover, increasing forest cover with Ayurveda twist [Video]

Ludhiana IRS officer, a nature lover, increasing forest cover with Ayurveda twist

Ludhiana based IRS officer Rohit Kumar who enjoy spending time with nature, has come up with a unique plan to save the environment and increase the green cover through his micro-forest initiative. He has planted 75 trees so far and the National Green Tribunal and the Municipal Corporation have asked him to plant 300 more trees. He aspires to plant 1000 woods in a year. Ancient Indian plants like Banyan, Peepal, Amla, Neem and Triveni have been planted in the forest. million students are expected to sit for the exams.

Covid-19: India performed better than any big developed country: Harsh Vardhan

 Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab,..
