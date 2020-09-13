Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day. The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category. The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’. The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation. Watch the full video for all the details.
Thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital leading to reduced visibility in various areas. Air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality index is under the 'severe' category. Dense smog led to extremely low visibility at the Signature Bridge. The visibility has reduced during morning hours due to fog along with smoke and pollutants. The India Meteorological Department had predicted that air quality is likely to improve on November 12-13 due to easterly winds. In order to put some control on the increasing pollution, state government had banned fire crackers ahead of Diwali.
A statue of India's anti-satellite missile system was unveiled in Delhi at the DRDO headquarters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue at a ceremony. PM Modi had announced successful testing of the missile on mar 27, 2019. A low earth orbit satellite was destroyed as part of mission Shakti. PM Modi said India became a 'space power' after the test's success. Singh & his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari also saw DRDO's new work. DRDO demonstrated a new fire detection and suppression system. The fire suppression system is meant for passenger buses. Watch the full video for more.
Government is cheating farmers and playing politics over stubble, said a farmer after burning crop residue that includes stubble. The practice deteriorates air quality, every year and Punjab is once again at the epicenter of it. "Farmers are burning crop residue under compulsion. Our children are also breathing this air. If government gives us subsidy as per NGT (National Green Tribunal) provisions, then no farmer will burn stubble," a farmer in Amritsar added.Over the last few years, the national capital has been battling severe air pollution due to stubble burning incidents.
Ludhiana based IRS officer Rohit Kumar who enjoy spending time with nature, has come up with a unique plan to save the environment and increase the green cover through his micro-forest initiative. He has planted 75 trees so far and the National Green Tribunal and the Municipal Corporation have asked him to plant 300 more trees. He aspires to plant 1000 woods in a year. Ancient Indian plants like Banyan, Peepal, Amla, Neem and Triveni have been planted in the forest. million students are expected to sit for the exams.
Air quality in the national capital remained in the severe category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas.
