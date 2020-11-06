Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.

The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day.

The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category.

The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’.

The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Capital Region (India) National Capital Region (India) Region in India

Delhi gasps for clean air as air quality remains 'severe' for fifth consecutive day

 At Delhi's IIT, the AQI was recorded at 476, 433 in Ayanagar and 489 at Mathura Road. NCR areas also recorded severe AQI with 527 in Noida and 439 in Gurugram.
DNA
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog [Video]

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog

Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November. The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the capital. Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the committee would work with all states to curb air pollution in North India. Delhi and neighbouring areas usually witness a sharp dip in air quality during winter with the peak being post diwali. On Thursday, the city's air quality had dropped to the worst levels since November last year. Experts said unfavourable meteorological conditions - calm winds and low temperatures - and smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states pushed the air quality index to the ‘severe’ zone on Thursday, the first time since January. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

BJP Yuva Morcha launches campaign to curb air pollution in Delhi [Video]

BJP Yuva Morcha launches campaign to curb air pollution in Delhi

In a bid to spread awareness about conservation of the environment, BJP Yuva Morcha organised 'Atal Sankalp Cycle Yatra' from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Shaheedi Park. Several BJP leaders including BJYM president Tejasvi Surya and Meenakashi Lekhi took part in the rally. BJP Yuva Morcha also took pledge to plant 1 lakh saplings in parts of Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till Nov 30 amid deteriorating air quality

 The NGT said that only green crackers can be sold where air quality is 'moderate' or below.
DNA

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: France-based NRI brings ashes of dead Indians to their families [Video]

Covid: France-based NRI brings ashes of dead Indians to their families

A France-based non-residential Indian (NRI) came to India with the ashes of 10 Indians, who died in France in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, to hand them over to their family members. Iqbal Singh Bhatti has been residing in France for the last 29 years. In 2005, he founded an organisation, Aurore-Dawn, to return the remains of deceased Indians to their families. Over the years, his organization has sent 178 bodies from Paris to India, 79 of which were sent with the help of the Indian Embassy. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:19Published

Local Focus: Covid card experiment underway in Ngongotahā

 The Covid-19 contact tracing app is now a hardware solution and being trialled in Ngongotahā.Shayne Hunter from the Ministry of Health said the purpose of this..
New Zealand Herald
EJ Espresso: Air pollution 'severe' in Delhi; Arnab claims torture in new video [Video]

EJ Espresso: Air pollution 'severe' in Delhi; Arnab claims torture in new video

7,745 Covid cases in Delhi, biggest one-day spike so far. Air pollution 'severe', Capital left gasping for breath. Arnab pleads for bail, claims torture in new video. And NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence, arrests wife. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:58Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category [Video]

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category

Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category [Video]

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9. In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
2-hour relaxation for people wanting to sell and burst crackers: CM Khattar [Video]

2-hour relaxation for people wanting to sell and burst crackers: CM Khattar

Haryana CM ML Khattar on firecrackers ban in the state informed that the government will give a relaxation of 2 hours will be given for those who want to sell and burst crackers. Khattar said, "Corona..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published