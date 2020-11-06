NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details
The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.
The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day.
The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category.
The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’.
The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation.
Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November. The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the capital. Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the committee would work with all states to curb air pollution in North India. Delhi and neighbouring areas usually witness a sharp dip in air quality during winter with the peak being post diwali. On Thursday, the city's air quality had dropped to the worst levels since November last year. Experts said unfavourable meteorological conditions - calm winds and low temperatures - and smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states pushed the air quality index to the ‘severe’ zone on Thursday, the first time since January. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
In a bid to spread awareness about conservation of the environment, BJP Yuva Morcha organised 'Atal Sankalp Cycle Yatra' from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Shaheedi Park. Several BJP leaders including BJYM president Tejasvi Surya and Meenakashi Lekhi took part in the rally. BJP Yuva Morcha also took pledge to plant 1 lakh saplings in parts of Delhi.
A France-based non-residential Indian (NRI) came to India with the ashes of 10 Indians, who died in France in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, to hand them over to their family members. Iqbal Singh Bhatti has been residing in France for the last 29 years. In 2005, he founded an organisation, Aurore-Dawn, to return the remains of deceased Indians to their families. Over the years, his organization has sent 178 bodies from Paris to India, 79 of which were sent with the help of the Indian Embassy. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published
7,745 Covid cases in Delhi, biggest one-day spike so far. Air pollution 'severe', Capital left gasping for breath. Arnab pleads for bail, claims torture in new video. And NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence, arrests wife. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:58Published
Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
Haryana CM ML Khattar on firecrackers ban in the state informed that the government will give a relaxation of 2 hours will be given for those who want to sell and burst crackers. Khattar said, "Corona..