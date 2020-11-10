Global  
 

Watch: Rescued elephant calf in Kerala celebrates her birthday with cake

There are several events that can induce a happy feeling in one's heart.

This video of an elephant calf's birthday celebration is one such happy event.

One-year-old elephant calf Sreekutty celebrated her day in Kerala on Sunday.

The event was organised in Kappukadu elephant rescue centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sreekutty was rescued last year from a forest in a serious state just two days after birth.

The elephant calf was carefully nursed back to health by the rescue team.

Sreekutty celebrated her birthday along with 15 other elephants at the rescue centre.

Each one of the tasker was treated with a delicious feast for the occasion.

The celebration was also attended by State forest secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha.


