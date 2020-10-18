Global  
 

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19

Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 8 and his health quickly deteriorated.


Saeb Erekat, leading voice for Palestinians, dies at 65

 The Palestinian people's long-time chief negotiator in peace talks with Israel, Saeb Erekat, has died at 65 after contracting the coronavirus. Imtiaz Tyab..
Obituary: Erekat, negotiator, public face of Palestinian cause [Video]

Obituary: Erekat, negotiator, public face of Palestinian cause

Saeb Erekat obituary

 The Palestinian peace negotiator and politician Saeb Erekat , who has died aged 65 after contracting Covid-19, spent much of his life trying – but failing –..
Palestinian leaders pay tribute to 'tireless and tenacious' Erekat [Video]

Palestinian leaders pay tribute to 'tireless and tenacious' Erekat

Palestinians mourn death of Saeb Erekat, champion of their cause [Video]

Palestinians mourn death of Saeb Erekat, champion of their cause

Palestinian-American NFLer eager to use platform

 Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi hopes to use his platform as an NFL player to promote the Palestinian cause and unity among those from different..
Palestinians hope for "destructive policies of Trump to totally stop"

 "We all follow the news in America," one young Jordanian woman says after casting a ballot in her own country's election. She's "so happy that Biden won," and..
Paramedics move the body of key Palestinian negotiator who died of Covid-19 [Video]

Paramedics move the body of key Palestinian negotiator who died of Covid-19

Paramedics move the body of Saeb Erekat past mourning family members, presidential guards, and journalists, toward a hospital morgue, in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday (November 10).

Palestinian official Erekat hospitalized with COVID [Video]

Palestinian official Erekat hospitalized with COVID

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Soraya Ali..

