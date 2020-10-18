Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19

Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 8 and his health quickly deteriorated.

"We all follow the news in America," one young Jordanian woman says after casting a ballot in her own country's election. She's "so happy that Biden won," and..

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi hopes to use his platform as an NFL player to promote the Palestinian cause and unity among those from different..

The Palestinian peace negotiator and politician Saeb Erekat , who has died aged 65 after contracting Covid-19, spent much of his life trying – but failing –..

Obituary: Erekat, negotiator, public face of Palestinian cause Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 8 and his health quickly deteriorated.

The Palestinian people's long-time chief negotiator in peace talks with Israel, Saeb Erekat, has died at 65 after contracting the coronavirus. Imtiaz Tyab..