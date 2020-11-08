IPL 2020 FINAL: Delhi eye maiden title glory, Mumbai aim for fifth
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals defeated David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the IPL 2020 final.
They face defending champions Mumbai Indian in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10).
Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the tournament to make it to their first-ever IPL final.Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak previews the IPL 13 FINAL.