IPL 2020 FINAL: Delhi eye maiden title glory, Mumbai aim for fifth

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 07:49s - Published
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals defeated David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the IPL 2020 final.

They face defending champions Mumbai Indian in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10).

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the tournament to make it to their first-ever IPL final.Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak previews the IPL 13 FINAL.


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma [Video]

IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma

The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published
IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis [Video]

IPL 2020: Will play our best in final against MI, says DC's Marcus Stoinis

"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2 [Video]

Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2

A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published