Opera star sings US national anthem from his Paris window to toast Joe Biden's win

George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A France-based non-residential Indian (NRI) came to India with the ashes of 10 Indians, who died in France in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, to hand them over to their family members. Iqbal Singh Bhatti has been residing in France for the last 29 years. In 2005, he founded an organisation, Aurore-Dawn, to return the remains of deceased Indians to their families. Over the years, his organization has sent 178 bodies from Paris to India, 79 of which were sent with the help of the Indian Embassy. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published
Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden.
Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes..