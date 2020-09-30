Jim Parsons insists being gay makes him a better actor
The star, who is currently appearing in
Netflix movie The Boys in the Band - a small screen adaptation of the hit 2018 Broadway revival of the 1960s gay-themed play – has shared that his sexuality has improved his work as he has more "layers" to share.
