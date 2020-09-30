Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jim Parsons insists being gay makes him a better actor

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Jim Parsons insists being gay makes him a better actor

Jim Parsons insists being gay makes him a better actor

The star, who is currently appearing in Netflix movie The Boys in the Band - a small screen adaptation of the hit 2018 Broadway revival of the 1960s gay-themed play – has shared that his sexuality has improved his work as he has more "layers" to share.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jim Parsons Jim Parsons American actor

Jim Parsons' battle with Covid-19 lasted 'a month to six weeks' [Video]

Jim Parsons' battle with Covid-19 lasted 'a month to six weeks'

Jim Parsons and his husband Todd, thought they had bad colds as the coronavirus pandemic began but quickly realised it was something much worse when they both lost their sense of smell and taste.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Jim Parsons battled Covid-19 earlier this year [Video]

Jim Parsons battled Covid-19 earlier this year

'The Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons has added his name to the list of celebrities who have battled Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Netflix Netflix American media service company

Dolly Parton on her holiday movie musical, 'Christmas on the Square': 'We need some joy'

 Dolly Parton explains why her latest Christmas movie, an old-fashioned musical for Netflix, is especially welcome amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Essex lorry deaths: Accused 'watched Netflix as migrants were loaded'

 Eamonn Harrison denies the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer in Essex.
BBC News

Here’s how to run any iOS app you own on Apple’s new M1 Macs

 Earlier today, MacRumors reported that it is possible to run any iOS app you have purchased on an M1-based Mac, provided you can get access to the right file...
The Verge

Verizon’s updated streaming box can help you find your remote

 Image: Verizon

Verizon just launched an updated version of its Stream TV streaming box, with a new feature for finding lost remotes and built-in..
The Verge
Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News [Video]

Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin tell The Hollywood Reporter why the Netflix hit will not include Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which enraptured 750 million viewers around the world.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer: AbbVie Did 'Much, Much Better Than Expected' [Video]

Jim Cramer: AbbVie Did 'Much, Much Better Than Expected'

Jim Cramer weighs in on AbbVie and why earnings were 'much better than expected.'

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:25Published
Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons discuss what 'The Boys In The Band' means to the LGBTQ community [Video]

Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons discuss what 'The Boys In The Band' means to the LGBTQ community

"We all see this film as a kind of call to arms to continue moving in the right direction toward progress."

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 04:08Published
Jim Parsons Breaks Down His Career, from 'The Big Bang Theory' to 'Young Sheldon' [Video]

Jim Parsons Breaks Down His Career, from 'The Big Bang Theory' to 'Young Sheldon'

Jim Parsons takes us through his legendary acting career, breaking down his roles in 'Ed,' 'Garden State,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Home,' 'Young Sheldon,' 'A Kid Like Jake,' 'Extremely Wicked,..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 24:29Published