What You Can Expect From Amazon On Black Friday

Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale has already kicked off.

But Business Insider says that the real deals will be online on November 27, Black Friday.

Every year, on the day after Thanksgiving, Amazon offers big discounts on electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.

This year will be no different.

Look out for both daily deals and Lightning deals on Black Friday.

Daily deals are one-day offers, usually organized by a brand or category.

Lightning deals are usually available for less than 24 hours, and released throughout the day.

Expect huge discounts, possibly up to 50%, on every product category that Amazon offers, including their own in-house brands, like Fire devices, Kindles, and Echo smart home.