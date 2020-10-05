Watch: Congress candidate supporters create ruckus in Indore over 'voter fraud'

Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity. Watch the full video for more.
If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
Administration continued the demolition drive over Computer Baba's illegal construction in Indore on November 09. Authorities are demolishing encroachments in Super Corridor area of Indore. Indore ADM said, "Around 20 square feet land in Super Corridor has been freed through the demolition drive. The land worth is Rs 5 crore." Indore administration on November 8 had also demolished parts of Computer Baba's ashram constructed illegally on two acre land. The seer, whose real name is Namdeo Das Tyagi along with others have been detained.
Upset with lover, a girl in MP's Indore climbed up a flex board at Bhandari Bridge on November 08. After several attempts of convincing, girl finally decided to step down. "We received information that a girl climbed up a hoarding. The girl said she loved a man and she wanted to marry him, police staff tried to convince her to get down. She was trying to jump, after several attempts; we contacted her lover. After 30-40 minutes she got down," said police official.
