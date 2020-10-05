Watch: Congress candidate supporters create ruckus in Indore over 'voter fraud'

Global  
 

Supporters of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu created ruckus in Indore and boycotted counting for the by-polls.

He alleged "mismanagement" and "unfair conduct" by officials.

Police strength has been increased in the area to stop any untoward incident.


