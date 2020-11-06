|
|
|
Stacey Abrams On Georgia Booting Trump
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Stacey Abrams On Georgia Booting Trump
The former gubernatorial candidate celebrated Democrats’ lead in Georgia despite GOP efforts to undermine the result.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts...
CBS News - Published
|
Because Biden will have a lot to do, check out today's midday links: Colbert gets emotional, Wilco...
Gothamist - Published
Also reported by •HNGN
|
"I want to push back against this anachronistic notion that we can't win in Georgia," Stacey Abrams...
Business Insider - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|