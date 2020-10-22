Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer.
Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event.
Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner over his post-World Series win COVID controversy.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without..