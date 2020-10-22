Global  
 

Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes

Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes

Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes

Actress Emma Corrin asked The Crown scriptwriters to add in graphic bulimia scenes to depict Princess Diana's battle with the eating disorder.


