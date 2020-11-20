Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Crown Season 4 on Netflix - Playing Diana

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:46s - Published
The Crown Season 4 on Netflix - Playing Diana

The Crown Season 4 on Netflix - Playing Diana

Check out the official "Playing Diana" featurette from the Netflix drama series The Crown Season 4, created by Peter Morgan.

It stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Josh O'Connor, Emerald Fennell, Charles Dance and Gillian Anderson.

The Crown Season 4 Release Date: November 15, 2020 After you watch The Crown Season 4 let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Introducing "The Crown's" Princess Diana: Emma Corrin on the voice, the look and the pressure

Anthony Mason talks to newcomer Emma Corrin about the pressure of portraying Princess Diana in the...
CBS News - Published

Original Content podcast: ‘The Crown’ introduces its Princess Diana

“The Crown,” Netflix’s lavish historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has...
TechCrunch - Published

Richard Berthelsen fact-checks 'The Crown': How accurate is the royal series?

The fourth season of 'The Crown' has been greeted with a flurry of renewed interest in the troubled...
CTV News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

The Crown Season 4 Princess Diana Fashion: Fact or Fiction [Video]

The Crown Season 4 Princess Diana Fashion: Fact or Fiction

We're obsessed with "The Crown" Season 4, especially Princess Diana's fashion.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:26Published
Royal Secrets: Princess Diana Recorded Saying Royal Wedding Was the ‘Worst Day of My Life’ [Video]

Royal Secrets: Princess Diana Recorded Saying Royal Wedding Was the ‘Worst Day of My Life’

Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Princess Dianan talking about her royal wedding day in the Netflix Documentary:"Diana: In her own words."

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published
Top 10 Facts The Crown Season 4 Got Right & Wrong [Video]

Top 10 Facts The Crown Season 4 Got Right & Wrong

You might be surprised by what "The Crown" Season 4 got right and wrong.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:29Published