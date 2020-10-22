Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix. The season will air on November 15.

The Cast of Netflix's 'Dash & Lily' on Inclusive Characters, LGBTQ+ Representation | THR Interviews The stars of Netflix's new Christmas series 'Dash & Lily,' including Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata and Dante Brown, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the project's diverse cast and LGBTQ+ representation.

Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Adds Nine Series Regulars to Season 3 | THR News Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' has added nine series regulars to the returning cast for the recently announced season three, continuing the revolving-door tradition of closing one chapter and opening another with each cycle.

Inside Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise, Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Casting Update & More News | THR News 'Narcos: Mexico' adds nine series regulars to season three & Kaley Cuoco opens up about transitioning towards darker material in HBO Max thriller 'The Flight Attendant.' Plus, now there's more insight into Johnny Depp's exit from 'Fantastic Beasts.'

OTT platforms not just include the various news portals but also streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar which can be accessed over the..

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner over his post-World Series win COVID controversy.

Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News The latest preview for the upcoming season of Netflix's British drama also teases tensions between the royal family and Princess Diana.

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents 'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes Actress Emma Corrin asked The Crown scriptwriters to add in graphic bulimia scenes to depict Princess Diana's battle with the eating disorder.

The new season of "The Crown," released on Netflix on Sunday, covers the escalation of conflict in...

All eyes will be on Emma Corrin this month as she takes on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales in...