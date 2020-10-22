Global  
 

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix.The season will air on November 15.


Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes [Video]

Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes

Actress Emma Corrin asked The Crown scriptwriters to add in graphic bulimia scenes to depict Princess Diana's battle with the eating disorder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding [Video]

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents [Video]

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents

'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News [Video]

Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News

The latest preview for the upcoming season of Netflix's British drama also teases tensions between the royal family and Princess Diana.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:58Published

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s [Video]

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s

Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner over his post-World Series win COVID controversy.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08Published

Centre bring Netflix, Amazon Prime, other OTT services under govt regulation

 OTT platforms not just include the various news portals but also streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar which can be accessed over the..
DNA
Inside Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise, Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Casting Update & More News | THR News [Video]

Inside Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise, Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Casting Update & More News | THR News

'Narcos: Mexico' adds nine series regulars to season three & Kaley Cuoco opens up about transitioning towards darker material in HBO Max thriller 'The Flight Attendant.' Plus, now there's more insight into Johnny Depp's exit from 'Fantastic Beasts.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:30Published
Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Adds Nine Series Regulars to Season 3 | THR News [Video]

Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Adds Nine Series Regulars to Season 3 | THR News

Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' has added nine series regulars to the returning cast for the recently announced season three, continuing the revolving-door tradition of closing one chapter and opening another with each cycle.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published
The Cast of Netflix's 'Dash & Lily' on Inclusive Characters, LGBTQ+ Representation | THR Interviews [Video]

The Cast of Netflix's 'Dash & Lily' on Inclusive Characters, LGBTQ+ Representation | THR Interviews

The stars of Netflix's new Christmas series 'Dash & Lily,' including Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata and Dante Brown, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the project's diverse cast and LGBTQ+ representation.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 03:04Published

The new queen of hearts: Emma Corrin finds her own version of Princess Diana

All eyes will be on Emma Corrin this month as she takes on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales in...
The Age - Published

Gillian Anderson opens up on playing Margaret Thatcher, recalls Madame Tussauds moment on set of 'The Crown'

The new season of "The Crown," released on Netflix on Sunday, covers the escalation of conflict in...
DNA - Published


Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' [Video]

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
Emma Corrin On Pressure Of Playing Princess Diana On 'The Crown' [Video]

Emma Corrin On Pressure Of Playing Princess Diana On 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the pressure of transforming into Princess Diana for season four of "The Crown". Plus, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, reacts to members of..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:24Published
Emma Corrin struggled with dance steps [Video]

Emma Corrin struggled with dance steps

Emma Corrin struggled to get to grips with scenes where she had to dance in 'The Crown'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:29Published