EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar

After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U).
"About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats.
It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.
As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18). When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others. JD-(U)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting at Chief Minister's residence. I urge these leaders and administration that it is their duty to be impartial. They are delaying handover of certificates and not entertaining our candidates. It is us who will win," he added.
Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election campaign, we had deputed a central team to the state. We found the maintenance of Covid norms less than satisfactory. After we submitted those findings, Bihar initiated corrective action," Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said. Bihar is, meanwhile, awaiting the final results of state Assembly elections. Nitish Kumar-led NDA is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. Most exit polls had predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bihar's Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district, Kedar Prasad Gupta called for recounting, alleging that there was a difference in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting figure and vote count given to him in writing by the Counting agent. Speaking to media, Kedar Gupta said, "I will write a letter to the EC. If they don't agree then we will approach court."
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India. The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."
Deputy In-charge for Bihar election, Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%. Chandra Bhushan Kumar further highlighted the male and female voting percentage in the last two phases. He said, "The male voting percentage in first phase of Bihar elections was 56.83% and female voting per cent was 54.41. While male percentage in second phase was 52.92% and female percentage was 58.80%. The voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128..
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
