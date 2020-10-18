EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar

After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U).

"About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats.

It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.