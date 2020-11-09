Postmates is now delivering TikTok-inspired food items — here's how to order

If you’ve spent any time on food TikTok this year, you’ll probably be happy about Postmates’ new menu offerings.The food delivery app is rolling out a new promotion inspired by the sometimes strange, sometimes delicious foods that have gone viral on the app in 2020.According to TikTok’s website, the exclusive offering, called “TikTok Treats,” is Postmates’ first-ever “creator led” menu.Basically, Postmates partnered with local restaurants to create customized versions of TikTok’s favorite snacks.The menu features four items: Dalgona coffee (also known as “whipped” coffee), bento boxes, pancake cereal and, of course, cloud bread.As of right now, the treats are only available for delivery in the Los Angeles area — with the promotion running until Nov.

22.As Rolling Stone reported, the prices range from $7 for the cloud bread cupcakes to $20 for the bento box.It’s unclear if the menu will expand to new cities