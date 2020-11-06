Joe Biden: I'm telling world leaders that America is back

US president-elect Joe Biden says he is telling world leaders that America isback and will no longer be isolating itself from the world stage under hisleadership.

The president-elect vows to protect the healthcare law Republicans have been keen to dismantle.

President-elect Joe Biden says the transition is proceeding and will not be derailed by a lack of assistance from the Trump administration. He also said he's..

Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is an 'embarrassment' President-Elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he thinks it is an "embarrassment" that President Donald Trump has not conceded the election.

Biden: Ideologues 'trying to strip' Americans’ health coverage President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration will protect Americans' healthcare by building on the Affordable Care Act.

People across America are reacting to the projections that Joe Biden is the new President-elect. Lana...

US election memes are just about the only thing stopping us from exploding right now, tbh. Three days...

The leaders of the UK, Ireland, France and Germany have all had phone conferences with...