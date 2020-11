'Football would have failed if Clarke kept job' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Football would have failed if Clarke kept job' Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend says 'football would have failed' if Greg Clarke had kept his job as FA chairman after referring to BAME footballers as "coloured". 0

