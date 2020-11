Former England forward Lianne Sanderson says the lack of diversity around former FA chairman Greg Clarke contributed to him losing his job, as he resigned after referring to BAME footballers as "coloured".



Related videos from verified sources Sidewalk Science makes learning fun and accessible for everyone



Want to learn about the stars while looking up through a telescope at your local park? Sidewalk Science Center wants to bring free, accessible science education to kids everywhere! Alex Martin is the.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:30 Published 3 weeks ago Free meals to get people to take part in 2020 Census



A census campaign is using billboards as visual empowerment to encourage residents to fill out the census. The new billboards in East Los Angeles, CA are sharing a message of inclusivity through visual.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:39 Published on October 5, 2020