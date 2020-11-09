Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans feel proud as Mumbai Indians lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Fans feel proud as Mumbai Indians lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Fans feel proud as Mumbai Indians lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time.

In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals.

Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy [Video]

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's key bowler and we just wanted to put pressure on their key bowler," said MI skipper Rohit. With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side claimed their fifth IPL title, the highest by any franchise. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals. Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals [Video]

'We lacked good start in this game', says DC's skipper Iyer after losing IPL finals

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "When you enter in the final, it's really important to get good start and that's what we lacked in this game," said DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side claimed their fifth IPL title, the highest by any franchise. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals. Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Indian cricketer

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai [Video]

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game. Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC in all three league stage matches this year in the tournament so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Sachin Tendulkar's message to Mumbai Indians ahead IPL final proves they are 'One Family'

While Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are chasing their fifth trophy, Delhi Capitals (DC)...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

MI lifts IPL trophy for fifth time [Video]

MI lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the second straight time, becoming only the second team in the cricket league's history to defend the title, after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets winning the IPL 2020 | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets winning the IPL 2020 | Oneindia News

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to lift record 5th title and second time in a row. Delhi Capitals captained by Shreyas Iyer managed to make it to the finals for the first time but..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published
IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut [Video]

IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut

Delhi Capitals is set to play their final IPL match on November 10 as the squad left their hotel for the big day. Team DC will play against 4 time winner Mumbai Indians in today's match at Dubai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published