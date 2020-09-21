MI lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the second straight time, becoming only the second team in the cricket league's history to defend the title, after CSK.
Delhi Capitals is set to play their final IPL match on November 10 as the squad left their hotel for the big day. Team DC will play against 4 time winner Mumbai Indians in today's match at Dubai stadium. Delhi Capitals has become the finalist for the very first time in IPL.
Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game. Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC in all three league stage matches this year in the tournament so far.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01. He said, "We always had in our mind that Gaikwad is going to be our key player. We are pleased from his performance."