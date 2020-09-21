MI lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK



Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.

