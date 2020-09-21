Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MI lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:59s - Published
MI lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

MI lifts IPL trophy for fifth time

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the second straight time, becoming only the second team in the cricket league's history to defend the title, after CSK.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

Mumbai beat Delhi by five wickets to win fifth IPL title

 Mumbai Indians win a fifth Indian Premier League title by crushing Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final.
BBC News
IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut [Video]

IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut

Delhi Capitals is set to play their final IPL match on November 10 as the squad left their hotel for the big day. Team DC will play against 4 time winner Mumbai Indians in today's match at Dubai stadium. Delhi Capitals has become the finalist for the very first time in IPL.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai [Video]

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game. Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC in all three league stage matches this year in the tournament so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01. He said, "We always had in our mind that Gaikwad is going to be our key player. We are pleased from his performance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Rohit Sharma says he should have sacrificed his wicket for Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2020 final

Rohit Sharma's fifty helped Mumbai Indians win the IPL title for a record fifth time as they defeated...
DNA - Published

Sachin Tendulkar's message to Mumbai Indians ahead IPL final proves they are 'One Family'

While Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are chasing their fifth trophy, Delhi Capitals (DC)...
DNA - Published

IPL 2020 Final: MI look to chase 5th trophy, DC determined to taste glory for the first time

After weeks of eliminations and hard work, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra [Video]

Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra

Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:07Published