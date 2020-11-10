Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Grays Ferry

Police Investigating After 19-Year-Old Killed In Triple Shooting Inside North Philly Convenience StorePolice are investigating after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in a triple shooting that occurred inside a North Philadelphia convenience store. Katie Johnston reports.
Philadelphia Police: Suspect Holds North Philly Rite Aid Employee At Gun Point, Takes $500 From RegisterPhiladelphia police are searching for the man wanted in a robbery at a Rite Aid Pharmacy in North Philadelphia. Police say an employee of the Rite Aid was behind the counter when she was approached by..
Man Critically Injured After Shot On Front Porch In Kensington, Philadelphia Police SayPolice say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Albright Street.