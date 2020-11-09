John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully

The widow of the late Republican Sen.

John McCain believes her husband 'would be very pleased' that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Election Day.

Although a lifelong Republican like her husband, Cindy McCain endorsed President-elect Biden.

Business Insider reports McCain says she hopes Trump concedes gracefully, as did her late husband conceded to then-president-elect Barack Obama in 2008.

The late senator was widely praised for his moving concession speech delivered on Nov.